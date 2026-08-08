Braves manager Walt Weiss says plate umpire Dan Merzel made a terrible balk call on Chris Sale

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said plate umpire Dan Merzel made a “terrible call” when he…

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said plate umpire Dan Merzel made a “terrible call” when he charged Chris Sale with a balk for not declaring he was going to pitch out of the wind-up with a runner on third base in the fifth inning in Saturday’s game against the New York Yankees.

Sale allowed a tying RBI triple to rookie Spencer Jones and then, as he began to throw the first pitch to Austin Wells, was called for his third career balk for having a slight hitch in right leg.

“Sale declared the hitter before that he was going out of the windup,” Weiss said after Atlanta’s 5-4 loss. “He said he did not declare after that. He’s never done that in his career so it’s a terrible call. I always try to show the umpires respect, and they know that, but you can’t make that call right there.”

Sale was incredulous as approached Merzel to contest the call before Weiss rushed out of the dugout to continue the argument and prevent the left-hander from getting tossed. Weiss took his cap off and fiercely argued with Merzel before he was thrown out.

“Chris Sale failed to declare that he was going to pitch out of the wind up for the second batter and he’s required by rule to make that declaration as a hybrid pitcher,” crew chief Dan Bellino told a pool reporter.

Bellino said pitchers who throw from the traditional wind up are not required to make that declaration.

“Hybrid pitchers are held to a different standard because you can’t tell what they are based on their foot placement at the start,” Bellino said. “It needs to be very clear. It’s not something that we can assume.”

After the balk, Sale allowed a double to Wells and walked Paul Goldschmidt before getting out of the inning. He allowed three runs and five hits in six innings for his first loss since June 28.

“I’m just going to leave it to them (Merzel and Weiss),” Sale said.

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