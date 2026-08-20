Braves’ Grant Holmes loses no-hit bid in seventh against White Sox in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grant Holmes of the Atlanta Braves lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox…

CHICAGO (AP) — Grant Holmes of the Atlanta Braves lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday when Andrew Benintendi lined a single to left with no outs in the seventh.

Holmes was relieved by Didier Fuentes after the hit, which followed a leadoff walk to Miguel Vargas. The 30-year-old right-hander walked three and struck out three.

Atlanta led 2-0 after seven in a makeup game of a June 11 rainout at Rate Field.

The 30-year-old Holmes retired 18 of the first 20 White Sox hitters. Colson Montgomery walked with two outs in the second and Drew Romo walked with one out in the fifth for Chicago’s first two baserunners.

There’s been only one no-hitter in the majors this season, a combined effort by three Houston pitchers in a 9-0 win over Texas on May 25. The Braves’ last no-hitter was by Kent Mercker in a 6-0 win over the Dodgers at Los Angeles on April 8, 1994.

Holmes has never pitched a complete game in the majors. His longest effort was 7 2/3 innings on April 14, 2025, in an 8-4 win over Toronto.

Holmes spent 10 years in the minors before making his major league debut on June 16, 2024, with the Braves.

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