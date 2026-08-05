Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|64
|50
|.561
|+7
|Boston
|61
|51
|.545
|+5
|Cleveland
|57
|57
|.500
|—
|Minnesota
|56
|58
|.491
|1
|Texas
|56
|58
|.491
|1
|Baltimore
|55
|58
|.487
|1½
|Detroit
|55
|58
|.487
|1½
|Seattle
|55
|59
|.482
|2
|Toronto
|53
|61
|.465
|4
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Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0
Boston 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 2
Houston 7, Toronto 2
Texas 5, San Francisco 4
Detroit 8, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Young 8-2), 12:35 p.m.
Athletics (Barnett 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-7) at Cleveland (Griffin 12-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Detroit (Valdez 6-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Castillo 3-9) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-8), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Athletics at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|65
|49
|.570
|+5
|Philadelphia
|61
|53
|.535
|+1
|Arizona
|60
|54
|.526
|—
|San Diego
|59
|55
|.518
|1
|Miami
|58
|56
|.509
|2
|Pittsburgh
|57
|58
|.496
|3½
|St. Louis
|56
|58
|.491
|4
|Cincinnati
|54
|58
|.482
|5
|Washington
|55
|60
|.478
|5½
___
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2
Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4
N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Miami 2
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Texas 5, San Francisco 4
San Diego 9, Arizona 4
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Athletics (Barnett 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 12:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-7) at Cleveland (Griffin 12-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 11-4) at Milwaukee (May 5-7), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Cease 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 14-4), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Junk 5-6) at Atlanta (Pérez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 6-5) at Arizona (Drake 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
___
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