Bobby Witt Jr. homers and scores 4 runs in the Royals’ 9-5 win over the Athletics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had a two-run homer, an RBI double and scored four times, leading…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had a two-run homer, an RBI double and scored four times, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 9-5 victory over the Athletics on Monday night.

Witt’s 15th home run of the year was an estimated 390 feet to left-center field to give Kansas City a 5-1 lead. He added the double in the eighth inning.

After falling behind when Jeff McNeil homered on the first pitch of the game, the Royals went ahead when Maikel Garcia hit an RBI single and Salvador Perez added a two-run single to make it 3-1.

Jac Caglinone hit two RBI singles for the Royals, one in the sixth and the other in the eighth to make it 9-4. Kyle Isbel added one in the third.

Michael Wacha (6-8) pitched the first five innings for the Royals. He gave up six hits, four earned runs and struck out three. Steven Cruz earned his fourth save of the season, getting the Royals out of the game after Lucas Erceg failed to record an out and loaded the bases.

Tommy White and Brian Serven both hit home runs in the fifth inning for the A’s. White’s solo shot went 401 feet into left center and Serven’s two-run homer cut it to 6-4.

Mason Barnett (1-3) pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up seven hits and six earned runs. He walked four and struck out two.

Up next

RHP Jack Perkins (2-9, 7.27 ERA) will start on the mound on Tuesday for the Athletics against the Royals’ LHP Daniel Lynch IV (4-4, 2.88).

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