Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage leaves start vs Astros after 2 innings with apparent knee injury

HOUSTON (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage lasted only two innings Tuesday night before leaving his start against…

HOUSTON (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Trey Yesavage lasted only two innings Tuesday night before leaving his start against the Houston Astros with an apparent knee injury.

Yesavage allowed one walk throwing 16 of his 27 pitches for strikes. While warming up for the third inning in a scoreless game, Yesavage’s left knee appeared to buckle on a pitch. He appeared uncomfortable with another couple pitches and then went to the dugout.

The right-hander came into the game 5-5 this season with a 3.65 ERA over 18 starts.

Yesavage was the 20th pick overall in the 2024 MLB Draft by Toronto out of East Carolina, and he set a Blue Jays’ postseason record last October striking out 11 in 5 1/3 innings no-hit innings against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

Chad Dallas entered the game in relief for Toronto.

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