Padres’ new-look rotation takes shape with Mize starting Wednesday and Ray on Friday

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres’ new-look rotation is starting to take shape, with right-hander Casey Mize scheduled to…

PHOENIX (AP) — The San Diego Padres’ new-look rotation is starting to take shape, with right-hander Casey Mize scheduled to start Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks while lefty Robbie Ray will make his team debut Friday against the Houston Astros.

San Diego manager Craig Stammen said Tuesday it was good to have such quality reinforcements after the Padres were one of the trade deadline’s big buyers. San Diego came into Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks with a 58-55 record, two games behind Philadelphia and Arizona for the third National League wild card.

“It’s always nice to improve your roster and like (general manager) A.J. (Preller) says, we’re here to try to win,” Stammen said. “Adding those guys is a part of that process.”

Mize had a 4-6 record with a 2.70 ERA through 16 starts with the Detroit Tigers this season despite managing a groin injury. Ray — the 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner — was 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA for the San Francisco Giants.

Mize said he knew there was a “50-50” chance he would be traded at Monday’s deadline. He added that leaving the Tigers was emotional, but he’s excited to join another quality organization.

“It wasn’t like I was trying to get out of there — that place means a lot to me,” Mize said. “But I couldn’t be more excited and happy for this opportunity. I landed in a great situation. So some mixed emotions, but I’m happy with how everything turned out.”

The Padres also hope veterans Joe Musgrove and Nick Pivetta will be able to rejoin the team’s pitching staff soon. Both had a rehab outing Tuesday at Class A Lake Elsinore, with vastly different results.

Musgrove threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run and striking out three. The 33-year-old hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since having Tommy John surgery in October 2024.

Pivetta threw just 14 pitches in relief before abruptly walking off the mound. Stammen said Pivetta experienced some tightness in his elbow, but recovered to throw a roughly 30-pitch bullpen in the batting cage a few minutes later.

“Take that for what it’s worth — we’ll find out how Nick feels tomorrow, same with Joe,” Stammen said. “We’ll find out how they feel tomorrow, reassess, then go on from there.”

Pivetta went on the injured list April 14 because of elbow inflammation.

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