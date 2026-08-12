Blue Jays erupt for 5 runs in the eighth to beat Red Sox 6-4, extend Boston’s skid to 5

TORONTO (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto hit the go-ahead RBI single and Myles Straw had a two-run double in a five-run…

TORONTO (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto hit the go-ahead RBI single and Myles Straw had a two-run double in a five-run eighth inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-4 on Wednesday night, handing the Red Sox their fifth consecutive loss.

José Soriano, making his second start with Toronto, allowed one run and four hits in six innings. Tyler Rogers (2-2) worked the eighth inning for the win.

Willson Contreras hit his 24th home run but the Red Sox matched their longest losing streak of the season. Boston won at Cincinnati on opening day before losing the next five.

The Blue Jays have won three straight and 11 of 16 to gain ground in the AL wild-card race.

Trailing 6-1, Boston scored three runs in the ninth with two runs off Matt Waldron and one off Louis Varland, who got the final two outs for his 26th save in 27 chances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk singled off Tyron Guerrero (1-2) to begin the eighth, and Brandon Valenzuela came in to run for Kirk.

After first baseman Contreras dropped Okamoto’s foul pop up, Toronto’s DH took advantage by lining an RBI single to left on the next pitch.

Guerrero intentionally walked Andrés Giménez to load the bases, then walked Ernie Clement to force in a third run.

Alec Gamboa came in to pitch for Boston, but George Springer hit a sacrifice fly and Straw added his two-run double.

Clement opened the scoring with a two-out RBI single off Ranger Suarez in the second. Boston tied it when Contreras homered off Soriano to begin the fifth.

Suarez allowed one run and six hits in five innings.

Up next

Red Sox LHP Payton Tolle (7-6, 3.20 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday against Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (1-4, 7.25).

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