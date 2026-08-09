BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Late Sunday MLB Games

New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game on Sunday. Register in select states with bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.
As the baseball season continues with compelling matchups like the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Seattle Mariners, and the Los Angeles Dodgers clashing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, new players can claim a highly valuable welcome promotion. New players who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook will receive one of these two offers.
Claim $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500
Before the first pitch between the Atlanta Braves (70-47) and the New York Yankees (66-51), eligible fans can review the details below to ensure they claim the correct offer for their state:
|BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|TOP150
|New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New User Offer
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Bonuses Last Verified On
|August 9, 2026
When registering to wager on upcoming matchups, the available BetMGM bonus offer hinges on state lines. For eligible users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the platform exclusively offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. If your initial $10 wager wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. Note that the $1,500 first bet offer is not available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV.
For new users located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 First Bet Offer. You can place an initial wager up to the $1,500 maximum, and if the bet settles as a loss, BetMGM refunds the wagered amount in bonus bets to use on future matchups.
Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds
Here is a look at the upcoming MLB schedule and the latest odds from BetMGM:
- Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Moneyline: Dodgers -154 / Diamondbacks +125
- Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+110) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-133)
- Total: 9 (Over +100 / Under -120)
- Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
- Moneyline: Rays -105 / Mariners -115
- Runline: Rays -1.5 (+155) / Mariners +1.5 (-189)
- Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)
- Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees
- Moneyline: Braves +118 / Yankees -143
- Runline: Braves +1.5 (-169) / Yankees -1.5 (+140)
- Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)
A major headline matchup takes place as the Braves visit the Yankees. New York slugger Ben Rice has been a massive presence at the plate, boasting 32 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .260 batting average. He will be tested by an Atlanta pitching staff led by Sunday’s starter Grant Holmes (3.67 ERA)
In another marquee contest, the Dodgers clash with the Diamondbacks in a high-stakes divisional battle. Los Angeles continues to lean on superstar Shohei Ohtani, who brings an impressive .294 average alongside 26 home runs and 71 RBI into this matchup. With plenty of star power across the diamond, these games provide excellent opportunities to utilize a BetMGM welcome offer.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up
Getting started with the welcome offer is a streamlined process. Whether you want to back the Braves against the Yankees, the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks, or the Rays against the Mariners, follow these practical steps to secure your promotion:
- Sign Up: Navigate to the BetMGM platform and begin the registration process to create a new account.
- Enter Your Details: Provide the standard personal information required to verify your identity and set up your profile.
- Apply the Bonus Code:
- If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, enter the bonus code TOP150 to claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer.
- If you are located in any other participating state, enter the bonus code TOP1500 to claim the $1,500 First Bet Offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your Wager: Navigate to the MLB market and place a qualifying first bet on an upcoming matchup to activate your offer.