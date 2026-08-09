BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Late Sunday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and start with a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game on Sunday. Register in select states with bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

As the baseball season continues with compelling matchups like the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Yankees, the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Seattle Mariners, and the Los Angeles Dodgers clashing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, new players can claim a highly valuable welcome promotion. New players who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook will receive one of these two offers.

Claim $1,500 First Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Before the first pitch between the Atlanta Braves (70-47) and the New York Yankees (66-51), eligible fans can review the details below to ensure they claim the correct offer for their state:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New User Offer $1,500 First Bet Offer Bonuses Last Verified On August 9, 2026

When registering to wager on upcoming matchups, the available BetMGM bonus offer hinges on state lines. For eligible users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the platform exclusively offers a “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. If your initial $10 wager wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. Note that the $1,500 first bet offer is not available in MI, NJ, PA, and WV.

For new users located in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM provides the $1,500 First Bet Offer. You can place an initial wager up to the $1,500 maximum, and if the bet settles as a loss, BetMGM refunds the wagered amount in bonus bets to use on future matchups.

Sunday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the upcoming MLB schedule and the latest odds from BetMGM:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline: Dodgers -154 / Diamondbacks +125 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (+110) / Diamondbacks +1.5 (-133) Total: 9 (Over +100 / Under -120)

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners Moneyline: Rays -105 / Mariners -115 Runline: Rays -1.5 (+155) / Mariners +1.5 (-189) Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Moneyline: Braves +118 / Yankees -143 Runline: Braves +1.5 (-169) / Yankees -1.5 (+140) Total: 8.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



A major headline matchup takes place as the Braves visit the Yankees. New York slugger Ben Rice has been a massive presence at the plate, boasting 32 home runs, 75 RBI, and a .260 batting average. He will be tested by an Atlanta pitching staff led by Sunday’s starter Grant Holmes (3.67 ERA)

In another marquee contest, the Dodgers clash with the Diamondbacks in a high-stakes divisional battle. Los Angeles continues to lean on superstar Shohei Ohtani, who brings an impressive .294 average alongside 26 home runs and 71 RBI into this matchup. With plenty of star power across the diamond, these games provide excellent opportunities to utilize a BetMGM welcome offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up

Getting started with the welcome offer is a streamlined process. Whether you want to back the Braves against the Yankees, the Dodgers against the Diamondbacks, or the Rays against the Mariners, follow these practical steps to secure your promotion: