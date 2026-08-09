Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Gets Up To $500 In Bonuses For Astros-Padres, Sunday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here allows you to get up to $500 in bonuses when you trade $25 on MLB games today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Trade $25, get up to $500 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Information Verified On August 9th, 2026

Welcome Offer Overview

Only new Kalshi customers are eligible to receive this exclusive sign-up offer, which can be deployed across the platform’s diverse prediction markets, including today’s MLB action. No matter what game you are interested in, this promotion gives you a massive starting advantage.

70% of users will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of users will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of users will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of users will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of users will receive a $500 trading bonus

To claim this bonus, you must be a first-time user, located in a participating U.S. state, and at least 18 years of age. After setting up your verified account, you are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1 (though you will need enough funds to cover the trade requirement). From there, your opportunity to get up to $500 in bonuses is officially unlocked once you have made $25 in total trades on the platform. It goes without saying that leveraging promotional capital like this is one of the easiest ways to establish a solid, value-seeking framework for the rest of the season.

Kalshi MLB Sunday Probabilities

Matchup Probability TOR @ PHI TOR 38% / PHI 62% COL @ STL COL 42% / STL 58% HOU @ SD HOU 48% / SD 52%

By digging into the statistical breakdowns, we can already identify where the underlying value lies. In the highly anticipated late-night showdown between the Houston Astros (HOU) and the San Diego Padres (SD), Houston enters with a clear offensive advantage. The Astros boast a .247 team batting average with 546 total runs scored, outpacing San Diego’s .236 average and 494 runs. But value traders know run prevention often wins out, and the Padres sport a sharper 4.20 team ERA compared to Houston’s 4.59 mark.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Blue Jays (TOR) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (PHI) in another intriguing contest. The Phillies possess the upper hand at the plate, having driven in 516 runs compared to Toronto’s 456. Conversely, the Blue Jays hold a slight edge on the mound with a collective 4.02 ERA against Philadelphia’s 4.20.

Official Prediction: San Diego Padres. We are targeting San Diego here. While Houston’s offense looks flashy on paper, we put a lot of stock in pitching stability, and the Padres’ superior 4.20 ERA makes them the smarter trade to limit the Astros’ bats.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to capitalize on today’s MLB slate and lock in your bonus? Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to set up your account and hunt for value before the first pitch is thrown:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by entering your standard personal information. You will be required to provide proof of identification to verify your identity and eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to officially opt into this new user offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, make a first-time deposit (a minimum deposit of at least $1 is required to open the account, but you will need at least $25 to fulfill the trade requirement). Place Your Trades: To activate the offer and unlock up to $500 in bonuses, you must make $25 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that you do not have to fire off a single trade worth the full $25. You can reach this requirement by making a sum of $25 in smaller, calculated trades across various prediction markets.