BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Braves, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to start with a $1,500 first bet on any MLB game this weekend. Sign up with bonus code TOP150 in select states to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

Although these offers apply to a wide range of markets on BetMGM Sportsbook, we expect to see a lot of interest in Saturday’s MLB games. Make picks on Yankees-Braves, Mets-Pirates, Red Sox-Athletics or any other matchup.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet

Here is everything you need to know about claiming your new user offer:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On August 8, 2026

For bettors residing in all other participating US states outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first bet offer using promo code NOLA1500. This promotion provides an opportunity to place a confident initial wager on any upcoming MLB game, knowing that if your first bet comes up short, your account will be refunded in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum limit.

If you are planning to wager on scheduled matchups like the New York Mets visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks fantastic value. For new users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the $1,500 first bet is not available. Instead, you can utilize the promo code NOLA150 to claim the “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Before placing your wagers with the BetMGM bonus code, here is a complete look at localized odds and lines for the MLB action on the schedule:

Atlanta Braves @ New York Yankees Moneyline: Yankees +120 | Braves -143 Runline: Yankees +1.5 (-149) | Braves -1.5 (+125) Total: O/U 7.5 (Over +105 / Under -128)

Athletics @ Boston Red Sox Moneyline: Red Sox -278 | Athletics +220 Runline: Red Sox -2.5 (+110) | Athletics +2.5 (-133) Total: O/U 9 (Over -115 / Under -105)

New York Mets @ Pittsburgh Pirates Moneyline: Pirates -143 | Mets +118 Runline: Pirates -1.5 (+140) | Mets +1.5 (-169) Total: O/U 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



It doesn’t get much bigger than the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Yankees for a marquee interleague showdown. The pitching matchup is an absolute blockbuster, featuring Braves southpaw Chris Sale, who boasts a dominant 2.08 ERA and 143 strikeouts, going toe-to-toe with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (3.42 ERA, 78 strikeouts). However, the Yankees’ pitching staff will have to navigate a potent Braves lineup led by slugger Matt Olson, who holds a .269 average, an .899 OPS, and has crushed 33 home runs to go along with 71 RBIs.

In another notable matchup, the Pittsburgh Pirates look to defend their home field against the visiting New York Mets. Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz enters the contest hitting .264 with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs, providing a critical spark for the home side. Meanwhile, the Mets counter with Francisco Lindor (.232 average, 10 home runs) as they try to pull off the upset as +118 moneyline underdogs.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your sign-up offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are ready for the opening pitch:

Enter Personal Information: Create and register an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity (such as your full name, date of birth, email address, and physical address). Input the Bonus Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code that matches your location. Use bonus code NOLA150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. For bettors in all other participating states, use bonus code NOLA1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods (such as PayPal, online bank transfer, or major credit/debit cards). Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the proper bonus code applied, you are ready to explore the MLB betting markets.

Whether you are backing the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees or taking a side in the Athletics versus Boston Red Sox matchup, activating this BetMGM promotion ensures you get the most out of your initial wager.