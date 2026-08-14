Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $150 Bonus for MLB, NFL + UFC 330

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with the latest bet365 bonus code offer and bet $10 to win a $150 bonus or start with a $1,000 safety net bet. Sign up in select states and turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus and 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA). Click here to redeem either offer.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for sports fans. New players can start making picks on MLB games like Yankees-Blue Jays and Dodgers-Brewers, or look ahead to the NFL preseason and UFC 330. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for everyone.

Bet365 Bonus Code Delivers $150 Bonus for Any Sport

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net Bet New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA Only) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Casino Spins Bonuses Last Verified On August 14, 2026

New bet365 users can unlock a high-value sign-up offer ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. For bettors in states like Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Ohio, and Virginia (see table above for the full list), the primary offer allows you to place a wager of just $10 to receive $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. Alternatively, players in those same states can choose a $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net.

To ensure your wager qualifies, the bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means a selection with -450 odds is perfectly fine, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once added to your account, your bonus bets will expire seven days after being credited to your balance.

For users located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan, the welcome offer is uniquely structured. Bettors in these three states will receive $365 in bonus bets after a $10 wager, plus an added bonus of 50 spins for the bet365 online casino to accompany their sportsbook rewards.

MLB Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the latest betting lines for the MLB schedule at bet365:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates BOS -130 PIT +108 BOS -1.5 (+125) PIT +1.5 (-167) O/U 8 (O -116 / U -116) New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays NYY -161 TOR +130 NYY -1.5 (+110) TOR +1.5 (-143) O/U 8 (O -110 / U -122) Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers MIL +165 LAD -200 MIL +1.5 (-143) LAD -1.5 (+110) O/U 8 (O -104 / U -127)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers The Dodgers enter this contest as heavy favorites (-200 on the moneyline) against the visiting Brewers. Los Angeles is backed by a potent lineup featuring Shohei Ohtani, who has racked up 74 RBIs to go along with a .292 batting average and a .935 OPS in 432 at-bats. Freddie Freeman provides incredible run support as well, boasting a team-leading .304 AVG and .848 OPS over 448 at-bats. Meanwhile, Milwaukee will look to William Contreras (.257 AVG, .705 OPS, and 59 RBIs) to spark their offense and cover the +1.5 runline at -143 odds.

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays An American League East rivalry headlines the slate as the Yankees travel north to face the Blue Jays. New York sits as the road favorite (-161 ML) thanks to the dangerous bat of Ben Rice, who brings a .890 OPS and 76 RBIs into the matchup. Attempting to defend their territory, the Blue Jays counter with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who currently sports a .262 average and 46 RBIs across 427 at-bats. The total is set at 8.0 runs.

How to Activate This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Getting started and unlocking your bonus bets is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the bet365 offer in time for the next pitch:

Register an Account: Begin by creating a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and ensure you are of legal betting age in your state. Select Your Offer: There is no need to enter a specific bet365 bonus code during registration. Simply follow the prompts to choose your preferred welcome offer based on your state’s eligibility. Claim the Offer: Download and log into the bet365 mobile app to officially claim the offer on your new account. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $10. Whether you decide to back the Los Angeles Dodgers or take a chance on the visiting Milwaukee Brewers, simply place your qualifying wager to activate your reward.

Once your initial $10 bet settles, bet365 will credit your account with the bonus bets specified for your state, setting you up with added leverage for the remainder of the baseball season.