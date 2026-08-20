Belgium winger Diego Moreira joins AC Milan in latest big-money sale by Strasbourg

MILAN (AP) — Belgium winger Diego Moreira joined AC Milan in a reported 50-million-euro ($58.5-million) move from Strasbourg, which is…

MILAN (AP) — Belgium winger Diego Moreira joined AC Milan in a reported 50-million-euro ($58.5-million) move from Strasbourg, which is under increased financial scrutiny by UEFA.

The 22-year-old Moreira signed a five-year contract, Milan said in a statement late Monday.

Moreira was a member of Belgium’s World Cup squad and played in one game, as a second-half substitute in a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Senegal in the round of 32.

He was a youth international for both Belgium and Portugal, then got FIFA approval in May 2025 to choose Belgium as his senior eligibility.

Moreira’s exit brings Strasbourg’s sales this week to about 100 million euros ($117 million).

The French club, which is owned by Chelsea’s holding company BlueCo, was fined 13 million euros ($15 million) by UEFA in June for overspending in breach of financial monitoring rules. It was the biggest financial sanction imposed by the European soccer body on any club last season.

UEFA told Strasbourg to “significantly decrease” player costs in 2026, when the club has no European soccer after reaching the semifinals of the third-tier Conference League last season.

Moreira was sold to Strasbourg in 2024 by Chelsea, where he never played in the Premier League.

Milan will play in the second-tier Europa League this season under new coach Ruben Amorim after a fifth-place finish in Serie A.

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