Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals (65-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-66, fifth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Thursday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (65-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (61-66, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (5-9, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Reds: Brady Singer (5-11, 4.66 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -115, Reds +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds host the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Cincinnati has a 61-66 record overall and a 32-35 record in home games. The Reds have gone 25-15 in games when they did not give up a home run.

St. Louis has a 33-29 record in road games and a 65-63 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 32-21 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Thursday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Cardinals are ahead 7-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sal Stewart has 24 doubles and 27 home runs for the Reds. Eugenio Suarez is 8 for 34 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 33 doubles, a triple and 21 home runs while hitting .289 for the Cardinals. Joshua Baez is 4 for 22 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .192 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (oblique), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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