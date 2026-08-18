All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|75
|49
|.605
|—
|New York
|69
|55
|.556
|6
|Boston
|67
|58
|.536
|8½
|Baltimore
|61
|64
|.488
|14½
|Toronto
|61
|65
|.484
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|65
|59
|.524
|—
|Detroit
|61
|64
|.488
|4½
|Minnesota
|61
|65
|.484
|5
|Cleveland
|60
|65
|.480
|5½
|Kansas City
|52
|74
|.413
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|63
|62
|.504
|—
|Texas
|61
|64
|.488
|2
|Seattle
|59
|66
|.472
|4
|Athletics
|49
|76
|.392
|14
|Los Angeles
|49
|76
|.392
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|74
|51
|.592
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|58
|.540
|6½
|Miami
|64
|62
|.508
|10½
|Washington
|60
|66
|.476
|14½
|New York
|57
|69
|.452
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|77
|48
|.616
|—
|Chicago
|73
|53
|.579
|4½
|St. Louis
|64
|62
|.508
|13½
|Pittsburgh
|61
|66
|.480
|17
|Cincinnati
|60
|65
|.480
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|75
|51
|.595
|—
|San Diego
|67
|59
|.532
|8
|Arizona
|66
|60
|.524
|9
|San Francisco
|51
|73
|.411
|23
|Colorado
|50
|75
|.400
|24½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6
Boston 11, Arizona 1
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5
Kansas City 9, Athletics 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Scherzer 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 12-5), 6:40 p.m.
Athletics (Jump 5-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 5-7), 7:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ureña 8-8) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 2, San Diego 1
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, Miami 5
Boston 11, Arizona 1
Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2
Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.
San Diego (King 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 13-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-9), 6:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 5-10) at Cincinnati (Burns 14-2), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
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