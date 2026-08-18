All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 75 49 .605 — New York 69 55 .556…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 75 49 .605 — New York 69 55 .556 6 Boston 67 58 .536 8½ Baltimore 61 64 .488 14½ Toronto 61 65 .484 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 65 59 .524 — Detroit 61 64 .488 4½ Minnesota 61 65 .484 5 Cleveland 60 65 .480 5½ Kansas City 52 74 .413 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 63 62 .504 — Texas 61 64 .488 2 Seattle 59 66 .472 4 Athletics 49 76 .392 14 Los Angeles 49 76 .392 14

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 74 51 .592 — Philadelphia 68 58 .540 6½ Miami 64 62 .508 10½ Washington 60 66 .476 14½ New York 57 69 .452 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 48 .616 — Chicago 73 53 .579 4½ St. Louis 64 62 .508 13½ Pittsburgh 61 66 .480 17 Cincinnati 60 65 .480 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 75 51 .595 — San Diego 67 59 .532 8 Arizona 66 60 .524 9 San Francisco 51 73 .411 23 Colorado 50 75 .400 24½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 6

Boston 11, Arizona 1

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5

Kansas City 9, Athletics 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Scherzer 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Athletics (Jump 5-7) at Kansas City (Lugo 5-7), 7:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ureña 8-8) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Miami 5

Boston 11, Arizona 1

Minnesota 4, Atlanta 2

Detroit 8, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Jobe 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 9-11), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (King 8-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Sale 12-8) at Minnesota (Bradley 9-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Holmes 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 7-1) at Boston (Tolle 8-6), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 13-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 4-9), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 3-7) at Cleveland (Messick 9-7), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 5-10) at Cincinnati (Burns 14-2), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 9-7) at Milwaukee (May 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 10-5) at Texas (deGrom 8-8), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 5-5) at Colorado (Freeland 4-10), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

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