Iranian clubs drawn with Qatar and UAE rivals at neutral sites in Asian Champions League

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Iranian clubs were drawn against Qatari and United Arab Emirates opponents in the group stage…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Iranian clubs were drawn against Qatari and United Arab Emirates opponents in the group stage of the AFC Champions League Elite on Tuesday despite the ongoing conflict in the region.

Play begins on Sept. 14 with matches involving Iranian teams to be held in neutral countries.

Tehran’s Esteghlal and Tabriz-based Tractor will face UAE sides Al Ain, Al Wasl and Shabab Al Ahli, and Qatari clubs Al Gharafa, Al Sadd and Al Shamal.

Esteghlal and Tractor avoided the heavily favored Saudi Arabia contingent.

Since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran in February, Tehran has struck targets in Qatar and the UAE, saying it is retaliating for allowing American bases to be used for strikes.

Iran’s neighbors have implored Tehran to stop firing at them. On Sunday, Iran claimed three of its pilots who went missing in March were being held in Qatar, though Doha denied the charge.

Iran’s domestic league was suspended in February as attacks began but returned last weekend with one match behind closed doors and others under capacity restrictions.

The AFC Elite features two 16-team regional zones. In the West, Saudi Arabia has five representatives, including Jeddah’s Al-Ahli, which is aiming to become the first club to win three straight Champions League titles. Coach Matthias Jaissle left this month to take over English Premier League side Newcastle.

Riyadh rival Al-Hilal is seeking a fifth title, while Cristiano Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr back into the competition after winning the Saudi Pro League in May.

In the East, Japan reached the final in the past two editions, with Kawasaki Frontale and Machida Zelvia losing to Al-Ahli, though neither has qualified this year.

Gamba Osaka won in 2008 and South Korea also supplies two former champions: Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, aiming for a third crown, and Pohang Steelers, looking for a fourth.

The top eight from each group advance to the round of 16. From the quarterfinals onward, all matches will be played in Saudi Arabia, with the final set for May 1.

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