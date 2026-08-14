Athletics reliever Justin Sterner is out for the season after right knee surgery

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Justin Sterner underwent right knee surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday and will…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Athletics right-hander Justin Sterner underwent right knee surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday and will miss the rest of the season.

Sterner returned to Sacramento on Friday to begin his rehabilitation process.

The 29-year-old reliever has been out since July 17. He went 2-3 with a 6.12 ERA over 42 2/3 innings.

Dr. Mike Banffy performed the arthroscopic procedure at Cedars-Sinai Orthopedic Center on the inside part of the knee. Sterner also was given a platelet-rich plasma injection.

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