Athletics place 1B Nick Kurtz and LHP Jeffrey Springs on the injured list

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics placed first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list with a strained…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Athletics placed first baseman Nick Kurtz on the 10-day injured list with a strained right thumb and placed left-hander Jeffrey Springs on the 15-day IL with right hip discomfort. Both moves were retroactive to Aug. 1.

The team also designated left-hander Ben Bowden for assignment, reinstated right-hander J.T. Ginn from the injured list and recalled infielder Max Muncy from Triple-A Las Vegas. Right-hander Chen Zhong-Ao Zhuang, who was designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Las Vegas.

Kurtz landed on the IL for the second time this season because of the thumb injury. He had one hit in 18 at-bats over six games after initially returning. The 2025 AL Rookie of the Year is batting .256 with 21 home runs, 69 RBIs and 79 walks in 99 games.

Springs is 3-11 with a 6.17 ERA in 22 starts this season. He is 0-11 with a 7.56 ERA and 28 home runs allowed in 18 starts since opening the season 3-0. His losing streak is the longest in the majors this year.

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