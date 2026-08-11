Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|66
|52
|.559
|+6½
|Boston
|64
|54
|.542
|+4½
|Texas
|60
|59
|.504
|—
|Minnesota
|59
|61
|.492
|1½
|Detroit
|58
|60
|.492
|1½
|Cleveland
|58
|61
|.487
|2
|Baltimore
|57
|62
|.479
|3
|Toronto
|57
|63
|.475
|3½
|Seattle
|56
|63
|.471
|4
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 2, Boston 1
Minnesota 9, Baltimore 5
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (Baz 4-11) at Minnesota (Matthews 5-8), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Griffin 12-4) at Detroit (Valdez 7-7), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 4-3) at Toronto (Soriano 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Chicago
|69
|50
|.580
|+5½
|Arizona
|64
|56
|.533
|—
|Philadelphia
|64
|56
|.533
|—
|San Diego
|63
|57
|.525
|1
|Miami
|60
|59
|.504
|3½
|St. Louis
|59
|60
|.496
|4½
|Washington
|59
|61
|.492
|5
|Pittsburgh
|58
|62
|.483
|6
___
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 5
San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-3) at St. Louis (Leahy 8-4), 2:15 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 4-6) at Arizona (Kelly 8-9), 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (May 6-7) at San Diego (Ray 10-7), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Junk 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
___
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