Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB New York 66 52 .559 +6½ Boston 64 54 .542 +4½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB New York 66 52 .559 +6½ Boston 64 54 .542 +4½ Texas 60 59 .504 — Minnesota 59 61 .492 1½ Detroit 58 60 .492 1½ Cleveland 58 61 .487 2 Baltimore 57 62 .479 3 Toronto 57 63 .475 3½ Seattle 56 63 .471 4

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Monday’s Games

Toronto 2, Boston 1

Minnesota 9, Baltimore 5

Texas 4, L.A. Angels 1, 10 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (Baz 4-11) at Minnesota (Matthews 5-8), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Griffin 12-4) at Detroit (Valdez 7-7), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 4-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 8-6), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 4-3) at Toronto (Soriano 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 10-9) at L.A. Angels (Klassen 0-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Chicago 69 50 .580 +5½ Arizona 64 56 .533 — Philadelphia 64 56 .533 — San Diego 63 57 .525 1 Miami 60 59 .504 3½ St. Louis 59 60 .496 4½ Washington 59 61 .492 5 Pittsburgh 58 62 .483 6

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Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 5

San Diego 3, Milwaukee 2

Arizona 9, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-3) at St. Louis (Leahy 8-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 4-6) at Arizona (Kelly 8-9), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (May 6-7) at San Diego (Ray 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Junk 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7) at Washington (TBD), 6:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

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