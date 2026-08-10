Araújo calls Liverpool loan an ‘ideal move’ after leaving Barcelona on pay-cut deal

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo believes he has made an “ideal move” to Liverpool after his season-long…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Uruguay defender Ronald Araújo believes he has made an “ideal move” to Liverpool after his season-long loan from Barcelona was confirmed on Monday.

The 27-year-old Araújo has taken a pay cut to facilitate the move. Liverpool has an option to buy him for a pre-agreed price — reportedly 47 million pounds ($63 million) — should the move prove successful.

“It was the ideal move for me at this stage in my career. It was a move that was necessary for me to take,” Araújo told the club website.

“As soon as I heard that interest from Liverpool, everything went into action really, really quickly. I’m super happy to be here and excited to get started.”

Defense was an area which needed strengthening following the departure of Ibrahima Konate at the conclusion of his contract and the ongoing injury issues at right back.

Liverpool believe Araújo’s experience — he was named Barcelona captain in January — is important and, significantly, he is up to speed having been involved in the Catalans’ preseason preparations and it is understood he will join squad training this week.

Araújo’s arrival gives coach Andoni Iraola greater depth in defense — he can cover right back in addition to his preferred central-defensive position — than predecessor Arne Slot had last season as new arrival Jeremy Jacquet is expected to return to training after a knee injury while Giovanni Leoni is entering the final stages of his rehabilitation following an ACL injury.

Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Mor Ndiaye, both 18, have impressed in preseason but with Joe Gomez not fit for the start of the new Premier League campaign, Iraola needed another senior defender to provide cover. For much of last season, Liverpool had to play Virgil van Dijk and Konate in virtually every game.

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