Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB Picks Monday (Aug. 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Setting up a new profile using the Underdog promo code WTOP here gives you an opportunity to lock in $50 in bonus entries for MLB games tonight and more.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Details

Before you get in on tonight’s action—whether you are eyeing the 64-53 Boston Red Sox or the Philadelphia Phillies visiting the St. Louis Cardinals—be sure to take advantage of this promotional offer.

To claim this exclusive offer, new Underdog customers simply need to sign up with promo code WTOP and play $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you want to build an entry around the 60-59 Houston Astros taking on the 49-69 San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, or any other MLB matchup on the board, these bonus entries give you a real chance at a nice pay day.

Please note that this welcome offer is strictly reserved for new Underdog customers. Users must meet the minimum age requirements and be located in a participating state to be eligible. Once your initial $5 play is locked in, the $50 in bonus entries will be credited to your account instantly.

Use Your Underdog MLB Promo Tonight

With your bonus entries ready to go, there are plenty of exciting lines to target across the diamond. Here are eight batters with the highest hit lines on the board, along with a pair of starting pitchers to consider for your strikeout props:

Yordan Alvarez , Houston Astros (vs. San Francisco Giants) – Total Hits: 1.5

, Houston Astros (vs. San Francisco Giants) – Total Hits: 1.5 Jeremy Pena , Houston Astros (vs. San Francisco Giants) – Total Hits: 1.5

, Houston Astros (vs. San Francisco Giants) – Total Hits: 1.5 Jung Hoo Lee , San Francisco Giants (vs. Houston Astros) – Total Hits: 1.5

, San Francisco Giants (vs. Houston Astros) – Total Hits: 1.5 Trea Turner , Philadelphia Phillies (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Total Hits: 1.5

, Philadelphia Phillies (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Total Hits: 1.5 Luis Arraez , Philadelphia Phillies (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Total Hits: 1.5

, Philadelphia Phillies (vs. St. Louis Cardinals) – Total Hits: 1.5 Ceddanne Rafaela , Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – Total Hits: 1.5

, Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – Total Hits: 1.5 Ivan Herrera , St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Philadelphia Phillies) – Total Hits: 1.5

, St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Philadelphia Phillies) – Total Hits: 1.5 JJ Wetherholt , St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Philadelphia Phillies) – Total Hits: 1.5

, St. Louis Cardinals (vs. Philadelphia Phillies) – Total Hits: 1.5 Sonny Gray , Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – Total Strikeouts: 4.5

, Boston Red Sox (vs. Toronto Blue Jays) – Total Strikeouts: 4.5 Jameson Taillon, Toronto Blue Jays (vs. Boston Red Sox) – Total Strikeouts: 4.5

When deciding how to allocate my promo funds, I always look for a strong anchor, and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez stands out as a prime target. Slugging an eye-popping 1.059 OPS to go along with a .322 average and 137 hits, Alvarez comes into tonight’s matchup against the Giants in fantastic form and in MVP conversations. He has exceeded 0.5 hits in five straight games against San Francisco, making his 1.5 hits line a compelling spot to key your entry around.

In St. Louis, Trea Turner and Luis Arraez face off against the Cardinals’ pitching staff. Turner is currently hitting .248 with a .695 OPS over 480 at-bats, while Arraez sports a .259 average over his 27 at-bats. Over in Boston, Ceddanne Rafaela continues to provide a steady bat for the Red Sox.

On the mound, Sonny Gray brings a stellar 2.78 ERA, a 1.153 WHIP, and a 7.972 K/9 over 119.2 innings of work. Opposing him is Jameson Taillon, who also carries a 4.5 strikeout line. Taillon has posted an impressive 9.00 K/9 but has struggled with run prevention, holding a 6.750 ERA in a small sample size of 4.0 innings. Both present fascinating angles. Additionally, you can find more hit projections with lines set at 0.5 if you want to make more conservative picks..

Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $50 In Bonus Entries

Getting started with Underdog and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To unlock your $50 in bonus entries, just follow these simple steps:

Register an Account: Click here to create a new Underdog account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Make sure to enter promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure you are eligible for the offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a deposit of at least $5 using one of their secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Make a $5 entry on the app—whether you are targeting the Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals matchup or another game on the slate. Once your entry is locked in, the $50 in bonus entries will activate instantly.

Remember, this promotion is strictly for new users who meet the minimum age and region requirements.

When you are building your entries, Underdog gives you two different ways to play: