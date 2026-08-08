Apex edges Big Ranger by a nose in Hambletonian-record time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Apex won the $1 million Hambletonian Stakes for 3-year-old trotters Saturday at the Meadowlands, holding…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Apex won the $1 million Hambletonian Stakes for 3-year-old trotters Saturday at the Meadowlands, holding off favorite Big Ranger by a nose in a stakes-record 1:49.2.

Minoan was third, 4-1/4 lengths behind the top two finishers.

Apex gave trainer Marcus Melander and driver Dexter Dunn their first Hambletonian wins. Melander had finished second in America’s Trotting Classic four times, including three of the past four years.

Two races prior to the Hambletonian, Melander-trained Nezuko Kamado S won the filly companion race, the Hambletonian Oaks, by a neck over Carve. Melander became the fourth trainer to win the Hambletonian and Oaks in the same year, joining Jimmy Takter (twice), Jim Campbell and Jan Johnson.

Dunn became the first driver since Mike Lachance in 2003 to win the Meadowlands Pace (in July with Brandon Blvd) and the Hambletonian in the same year.

In the Hambletonian, after a lengthy photo-finish review, Apex’s No. 3 lit the top spot on the tote board. In addition to a stakes record, the final time of 1:49.2 set the track record for a 3-year-old trotter and was only one-fifth of a second off the world record.

“Thank God we got there,” Melander said. “It was tight. He has the will to win, and he put his nose first. I didn’t think he held on, but he’s a big fighter. He fights all the way to the finish line.”

Apex, the 2025 Dan Patch Award winner for best 2-year-old male trotter, has won 10 of 14 career races and earned $1.61 million for owners Jeff Snyder, S R F Stable and Steve Stewart.

Sent off as the 5-2 second choice, Apex paid $7.80 to win.

___ AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.