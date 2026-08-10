10-man Lens stuns Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to claim its first French Super Cup

LENS, France (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored as 10-man Lens stunned Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win the French Super Cup…

LENS, France (AP) — Florian Thauvin scored as 10-man Lens stunned Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 to win the French Super Cup for the first time on Sunday.

Thauvin found the net in the 32nd minute and Lens held on for the victory despite playing a man down from the 39th after Kyllian Antonio was sent off for a hard foul.

Lens, the French Cup winner, was runner-up to PSG in the French league last season, ending six points behind its rival.

PSG, trying to win its fifth consecutive French Super Cup, saw Nuno Mendes ejected in the 87th.

PSG had defeated Aston Villa 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Lens won the French Super Cup under new coach Dino Toppmöller, who was hired in June following Pierre Sage’s departure to Crystal Palace.

New France coach Zinedine Zidane was at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens for the final.

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