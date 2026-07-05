World Cup what to know: US faces Belgium after Balogun’s suspension rescinded

There could be a whole lot of shakin’ going on for the U.S. team’s biggest World Cup game in its…

There could be a whole lot of shakin’ going on for the U.S. team’s biggest World Cup game in its history.

Seattle has already proven to be one of the NFL’s loudest stadiums and the place was literally shaking for the Americans’ 2-0 win over Australia in group play.

A “Monday Night Futbol” match between the U.S. and Belgium, with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, will move the needle for one nation — and potentially on the Richter scale.

And there’s already been one shock wave: American forward Folarin Balogun will play after FIFA surprisingly lifted his one-game suspension for a red card against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

“(Seattle) fans are going to bring it, no matter what,” U.S. captain Christian Pulisic said. “I think that’s what they’ve shown this trip, this tournament so far. I’m sure when (Balogun) walks out, they’re going to give that much more of a roar.”

Spain will face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday in what would otherwise be the marquee game of the day.

The Americans’ bid to reach the quarterfinals and Balogun’s reinstatement knocked that game onto the undercard.

Balogun received an automatic one-game suspension when he was issued a red card for stepping awkwardly on the foot of Tarik Muharemović in a 2-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Wednesday.

Balogun leads the U.S. with three goals, matching Landon Donovan in 2010 for the second most by an American in a World Cup, behind only Bert Patenaude’s four in the initial tournament in 1930.

FIFA’s red card reversal — after a call from President Donald Trump — left the Royal Belgian Football Association “astonished” while giving the Americans a huge boost as they chase history.

The Americans opened the World Cup with a rousing 4-1 win over Paraguay and fans in Seattle had the seismographs jumping in the win over the Socceroos. The U.S. advanced to the round of 16 by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina despite playing the final 30 minutes with 10 men due to Balogun’s red card.

Now the U.S. has a chance to win two knockout games in a World Cup for the first time and reach quarterfinals for the first time since 2002.

Belgium blew out the U.S. 5-2 in a warmup match in March, but the Americans are on a roll.

“If you play against 80,000 supporters or with 80,000, you have to try to do the same,” Belgium’s Maxim De Cuyper said. “And I think that’s what we’re going to try (to do).”

Cristiano Ronaldo reiterates this World Cup will be his last

Ronaldo said it again: This will be his final World Cup.

To keep his last run going, the 41-year-old star and his Portuguese teammates will have to get through mighty Spain.

The last two meetings in a rivalry that goes back 105 years were certainly memorable.

Nearly a year ago, Portugal beat Spain in a penalty shootout in UEFA Nations League final. Ronaldo had his only World Cup hat trick in a group-stage opener against Spain eight years ago in Russia, a 3-3 draw before both teams surprisingly failed to advance to the knockout round.

Portugal seeks a second consecutive trip to the quarterfinals but has been farther than that just once since becoming a World Cup regular in 2002. Portugal reached the semifinals in 2006.

“Regardless of what happens tomorrow, Cristiano is going to be leaving with a clear conscience, not a hundred percent but a thousand,” Ronaldo said in translated remarks. “I gave everything to football. I didn’t do it out of need. It’s because of the passion that I play on this national team because I love to play football.”

If Ronaldo or any of his teammates score, it will be the first goal Spain has allowed in this World Cup. La Roja, who haven’t reached the quarterfinals since winning their only title in 2010 in South Africa, have beaten South Korea, Uruguay and Austria by a combined 8-0.

Spain opened with a scoreless draw against Cape Verde, which captivated the tournament by advancing to the knockout round before taking defending champion Argentina to extra time in a 3-2 loss.

“We know that every game is a final and it’s difficult,” Spain midfielder Rodri said in translated remarks. “We’re going game by game. We don’t think much further. We have a very tough rival, and if we’re able to beat Portugal, then we’ll be one step closer.”

Belgium is feeling comfortable in Seattle

Belgium won’t have the same support as the Americans Monday, but will be comfortable in what’s become a home away from home.

Belgium has been in Seattle since June 13, using the Seattle Sounders facility as its World Cup training site. The Belgians have played two matches at Lumen Field, earning a 1-1 draw against Egypt in the group stage and beating Senegal 3-2 on an extra-time goal in the round of 32.

“I think after the game against Senegal, that was a unique game, it gave us a special feeling, so we have a kind of extra boost now,” Belgium midfielder Dodi Lukébakio said. “And I think that after playing this kind of game, (we) will, I think, have more confidence.”

Round of 16 schedule

Monday, July 6:

— Portugal vs. Spain, 3 p.m. EDT in Arlington, Texas (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— United States vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. EDT in Seattle (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Tuesday, July 7:

— Argentina vs. Egypt, noon EDT in Atlanta (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Switzerland vs. Colombia, 4 p.m. EDT in Vancouver, British Columbia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

More World Cup news

— England hands Mexico its first World Cup loss at Estadio Azteca, winning 3-2 to reach quarterfinals

— Erling Haaland scores twice to beat Brazil, send Norway into World Cup quarterfinals for 1st time

— Neymar says after World Cup elimination he is done playing for Brazil

— FIFA lifts US player Balogun’s red card suspension at World Cup after Trump calls Infantino

— Brazil left to second-guess penalty kick choice after earliest World Cup exit since 1990

— World Cup serenade: Mexican fans blast horns outside hotel to disrupt England players’ sleep

— World Cup Day 25, in photos

Stat of the day

Erling Haaland has scored in each of his last 14 competitive matches for Norway, including two goals Sunday against Brazil. He has 27 goals in that span, including seven in his first World Cup.

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AP Sports Writers Andrew Destin and Schuyler Dixon contributed to this report.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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