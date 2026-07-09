World Cup Betting Promos: Score Top 7 Offers for France vs. Morocco Quarterfinal

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Capitalize on these World Cup betting promos in time for the France-Morocco kickoff on Thursday. Sports fans can start making bets on this quarterfinal matchup or any other World Cup game.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, FanDuel, DraftKings and other sportsbooks to unlock the best World Cup promos. Start with guaranteed bonuses, odds boosts and other unique offers.

How to Redeem These World Cup Betting Promos

France is the heavy favorite to win this quarterfinal matchup, but no one should count out Morocco. This is a rematch of the 2022 World Cup Semifinal game. France has five wins in five games so far in this tournament. Kylian Mbappe is also in the running for the Golden Boot. Soccer fans can redeem these World Cup betting promos in time for this game and the rest of the tournament.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet







Sign up with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup or any other sport. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New users in select states can use promo code TOP150 to start with a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Sportsbook Delivers $150 World Cup Bonus







Take advantage of this bet365 Sportsbook promo ahead of Morocco vs. France. This is an opportunity for players to turn a $10 bet into a $150 bonus or lock in a $1,000 safety net bet. New users in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 Instant Bonus







Register with this DraftKings Sportsbook offer and place a $5 bet on the World Cup, MLB, tennis, golf or any other sport. This will unlock $200 in bonuses instantly. From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets to use on any World Cup game this weekend.

Claim $1,000 in Bonuses With FanDuel Sportsbook







Set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for up to $1,000 in no sweat tokens. New users will be eligible for a $200 no sweat token for five consecutive days. Simply place a $5 bet each day to unlock the token.

Double Your World Cup Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Anyone who signs up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW can double their winnings on the World Cup. Create an account and place a $1 wager to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Unlock $1,000 First Bet Reset







Take advantage of theScore Bet promo code WTOP to qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset. Place a cash wager on France vs. Morocco. Anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive straight cash winnings. On the other hand, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Start With $1,000 in FanCash







Sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN to unlock this offer. New users will be eligible for a $100 bet match for 10 consecutive days. Place a cash wager of up to $100 on the World Cup or any other available market. Fanatics Sportsbook will match that bet in FanCash.