World Cup Betting Promos: Get 7 Best Offers for Spain-Argentina Final

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Gear up for this highly anticipated Spain-Argentina match by taking advantage of these World Cup betting promos. There is no shortage of options for soccer fans.

Sign up with DraftKings, BetMGM, FanDuel, bet365 and other sportsbooks to secure guaranteed bonuses and other unique offers for the World Cup final.

These World Cup Betting Promos Deliver 7 Best Offers

This is a tale of two teams as we enter the final, which is taking place at New York/New Jersey Stadium. Spain features a dominant defense that has only conceded one goal throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Argentina leads all teams with 19 total goals. Not to mention, the late-game heroics from Lionel Messi and the rest of his teammates have been crucial to this tremendous run to the final. New players can redeem these World Cup betting promos in time for kickoff.

Claim $1,500 Bet With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500







Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and secure one of two promos for the big game. Here is a breakdown of the state-specific offers:

MI, NJ, PA, WV: Use bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a winning wager.

Use bonus code TOP150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses with a winning wager. All Other BetMGM Sportsbook States: Use bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet.

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5 on Spain-Argentina, Win $200 Bonus







Set up a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook and start with a $5 bet on the World Cup final. This will trigger an instant $200 bonus. In other words, new players who take advantage of this offer can build a bankroll before Spain and Argentina even take the field.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers $1,000 in No Sweat Tokens







New players can sign up with the latest FanDuel Sportsbook promo and start with $1,000 in no sweat tokens. Place a $5 bet on the World Cup final to secure a $200 no sweat token. New users can complete this same mechanic for five straight days.

Claim $150 World Cup Bonus With bet365 Sportsbook







Take advantage of the latest bet365 Sportsbook offer and start with a $10 bet on Spain vs. Argentina to win $150 in guaranteed bonuses. New users can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Anyone who signs up in MI, NJ or PA can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Unlocks $1,000 in FanCash







New players can sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and qualify for 10 days of 100% bet matches. Place a bet of up to $100 on the World Cup final to receive a 100% match in FanCash. New users will have the chance to win up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 straight days.

Double Your World Cup Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and double your winnings on Spain-Argentina. Place a $1 bet to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. From there, place a $25 wager on the World Cup final. Each profit boost is an opportunity to double your profits.

Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP, Claim $1,000 Bet Reset







Soccer fans can go big on theScore Bet promo code WTOP and start with a $1,000 bet reset on any game this weekend, including the World Cup final. Pick a winner on this initial wager to secure cash winnings. However, anyone who misses on this first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.