World Cup Betting Promos: Claim Top 7 Offers for England-France, Spain-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Soccer fans can take advantage of these World Cup betting promos ahead of this weekend’s games. Activate these offers in time for England-France and Spain-Argentina.

New players can secure the top bonuses, boosts and other unique offers on the World Cup. Register with BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365 and more.

How to Take Advantage of These World Cup Betting Promos

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards with these World Cup betting promos. France and England will meet in Miami on Saturday with third place on the line. Meanwhile, Spain and Argentina are gearing up for the final on Sunday. Will Argentina win back-to-back World Cups or will Spain finish a dominant tournament with the ultimate prize?

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 World Cup Bet







Set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to qualify for a $1,500 first bet on the World Cup. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,500 back in bonuses. New players in select states can use bonus code TOP150 to secure a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Instantly







Take advantage of this DraftKings Sportsbook promo to unlock $200 in bonuses instantly. New players can use a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other sport to get eight $25 bonus bets. This is a great way to build your bankroll for England-France and Argentina-Spain.

FanDuel Sportsbook Delivers $1,000 in No Sweat Tokens







New players can sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook to qualify for $1,000 in no sweat tokens this week. Create an account and place a $5 bet on the World Cup. This will unlock a $200 no sweat token. New users will be eligible for five straight days with a $200 no sweat token.

Win $150 World Cup Bonus With Bet365 Sportsbook







Most new players on bet365 Sportsbook will have a choice on the World Cup this weekend. Bet $10 on either game to secure a guaranteed $150 bonus or opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can bet $10 to secure $365 in bonuses and 50 casino spins.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Double your winnings on the World Cup by signing up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and placing a $1 wager. This will provide players with 10 100% profit boosts and each boost represents an opportunity to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN Delivers $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup







Set up a new account with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and qualify for 10 straight days of 100% bet matches. New players can grab up to $100 in FanCash each day for 10 consecutive days. With the World Cup and MLB in action this week, it’s the perfect time to activate this offer.

Use theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP to Secure $1,000 Bet Reset







Register with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to start with a $1,000 bet reset on the World Cup. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses. New users who pick a winner on this first bet will receive straight cash winnings.