WNBA-leading Lynx beat the Fire 101-93 for 5th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points to move into the top 20 on the WNBA career scoring list…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored 24 points to move into the top 20 on the WNBA career scoring list and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Portland Fire 101-93 on Saturday night for their fifth straight victory.

McBride was 9 of 14 from the field, making four 3-pointers to help Minnesota improve to a league-best 20-6. McBride topped 20-plus points for a sixth straight game and upped her career total to 5,846. She hit a 3-pointer to move past No. 20 Becky Hammon (5,841) and give the Lynx an 86-76 lead with 5:14 left to play.

Natasha Howard had 16 points for the Lynx, who finished off a four-game homestand. Rookie Olivia Miles added 14 points and 10 assists, Courtney Williams scored 15 points and reserve Dorka Juhasz had 12.

Bridget Carleton had 22 points and Carla Leite and Sarah Ashlee Barker both scored 21 to pace Portland (11-15).

Miles sank a 3-pointer for a 7-4 lead and the Lynx stayed in front from there.

Carleton hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 53-50 with 6:11 remaining in the third quarter, but Nia Coffey and McBride answered with back-to-back 3s and Portland got no closer.

Up next

Fire: Hosts Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.

Lynx: At Seattle Storm on Monday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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