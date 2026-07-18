Brewers overcome early deficit in 8-6 victory over skidding Marlins

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning that sent the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jackson Chourio put Milwaukee ahead with a two-run single in a four-run sixth inning that sent the Brewers past the skidding Miami Marlins 8-6 on Saturday.

Garrett Mitchell added a two-run double in the sixth and finished with three hits for the banged-up Brewers, who erased an early 3-0 deficit. Milwaukee (61-37) leads the NL Central by six games over the Chicago Cubs and sits a game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the majors.

Griffin Conine hit a three-run homer in the ninth for the Marlins, who have lost five straight following a six-game winning streak.

Trevor Megill entered after Conine’s homer off Craig Yoho and got three quick outs for his 15th save.

Brewers starter Shane Drohan (5-3) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings. He struck out nine and walked one.

Marlins reliever Calvin Faucher (4-5) yielded all four Milwaukee runs in the sixth as the Brewers took a 6-3 lead. Christian Yelich added a two-run double in the seventh.

Handed a 3-0 cushion, All-Star pitcher Max Meyer lasted only three innings for Miami. He threw 74 pitches and was charged with two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Mitchell scored on Braden Shewmake’s sacrifice fly in the second, and Chourio scored in the third on an RBI double by William Contreras that cut it to 3-2.

Before the game, Milwaukee placed outfielder Sal Frelick on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain and scratched second baseman Brice Turang from the starting lineup with a sore right foot.

Up next

Miami RHP Eury Perez (5-7, 3.78 ERA) starts Sunday to close out the three-game series. Milwaukee counters with LHP Robert Gasser (2-4, 5.24).

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