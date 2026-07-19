Wilson leads Las Vegas against Toronto after 20-point game

Las Vegas Aces (17-7, 12-4 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-15, 5-8 Eastern Conference) Toronto; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT LINE:…

Las Vegas Aces (17-7, 12-4 Western Conference) at Toronto Tempo (10-15, 5-8 Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 181.5

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas Aces visits the Toronto Tempo after A’ja Wilson scored 20 points in the Aces’ 109-75 loss to the Indiana Fever.

The Tempo have gone 6-9 at home. Toronto has a 5-11 record against opponents above .500.

The Aces are 10-2 on the road. Las Vegas leads the Western Conference with 22.4 assists. Chelsea Gray leads the Aces with 7.4.

Toronto is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.9% Las Vegas allows to opponents. Las Vegas averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Toronto gives up.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laura Juskaite is averaging 9.3 points for the Tempo. Marina Mabrey is averaging 21.3 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Wilson is averaging 25.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and two blocks for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tempo: 3-7, averaging 88.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.8 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points.

INJURIES: Tempo: Kiki Rice: out (ankle), Brittney Sykes: out (foot), Nyara Sabally: day to day (undisclosed).

Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Kierstan Bell: out (leg), Ta’Niya Latson: day to day (coach’s decision), Dana Evans: day to day (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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