Minnesota faces Seattle on 5-game win streak

Minnesota Lynx (20-6, 13-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-21, 1-12 Western Conference) Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Minnesota Lynx (20-6, 13-1 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-21, 1-12 Western Conference)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over Seattle Storm.

The Storm are 1-12 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle is 5-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lynx are 13-1 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 91.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Seattle is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.9% Minnesota allows to opponents. Minnesota averages 91.2 points per game, 4.8 more than the 86.4 Seattle gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lynx won 88-68 in the last matchup on June 6. Natasha Howard led the Lynx with 27 points, and Jade Melbourne led the Storm with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Storm. Dominique Malonga is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Howard is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 22.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 3-7, averaging 88.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.9 points per game.

Lynx: 7-3, averaging 89.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Ezi Magbegor: out (face).

Lynx: Emma Cechova: out for season (knee), Napheesa Collier: out (ankles).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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