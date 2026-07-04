Valkyries complete season sweep of Dream with 88-83 victory

ATLANTA (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points and Gabby Williams had 14 of her 19 points in the second…

ATLANTA (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points and Gabby Williams had 14 of her 19 points in the second half to help the Golden State Valkyries complete a season sweep of the Atlanta Dream with an 88-83 victory on Saturday.

Burton made 6 of 9 shots, with two 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for Golden State (14-7) in its fourth straight victory. Williams sank 7 of 14 shots, including four 3-pointers, to help the Valkyries hand Atlanta (12-9) its fifth straight loss. Reserve Janelle Salaun had three 3s and scored 14 points.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 22 points and Angel Reese had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Rhyne Howard hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while reserve Madina Okot added 11.

Reese scored five straight points to give Atlanta a 77-74 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Williams had with a three-point play, Burton hit a go-ahead jumper and Kaila Charles buried a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run and the Valkyries stayed in front over the final 1:38.

Golden State jumped out to a 12-2 lead that Atlanta quickly erased with an 11-0 run in a game that saw 22 lead changes and 14 ties.

Golden State finished with a season-high 15 steals after handing Atlanta back-to-back losses to start the Dream’s 0-4 road trip.

Up next

Golden State: At Washington Mystics on Monday.

Atlanta: Hosts Seattle Storm on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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