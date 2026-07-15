Valkyries beat the Fever 88-75 for 8th straight victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 16 points, Kaitlyn Chen had 14 points, all in the second half, and the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 16 points, Kaitlyn Chen had 14 points, all in the second half, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 88-75 on Wednesday night for the second-year franchise’s record eighth straight victory.

Tiffany Hayes added 13 points, Janelle Salaun scored 12 and Kayla Thornton added 11 for Golden State (18-7), which has also won five straight road games. Chen made all five of her field-goal attempts and 4 of 5 free throws.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (14-10) with 20 points. Aliyah Boston had 15 points, and Caitlin Clark scored 13 points, going 4 for 14 from the field overall and 1 for 8 from 3-point range in 26 minutes.

The Valkyries began the fourth on an 11-5 run to go ahead 69-56 on Thornton’s 3-pointer.

After Clark had a basket taken away for a shot-clock violation, Hayes completed a three-point play for an 80-65 lead with 3:30 left.

Mitchell made a 3-pointer to get Indiana within 80-73 but the Fever turned it over on their next possession and the Valkyries hit two free throws at the other end for a nine-point lead.

Up next

Valkyries: Host Washington on Saturday.

Fever: Stay home to play Seattle on Friday.

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