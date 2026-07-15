Lionel Messi aims to move clear in the race for the World Cup golden boot

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi faces England in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday with the chance to move clear…

ATLANTA (AP) — Lionel Messi faces England in the World Cup semifinals on Wednesday with the chance to move clear of Kylian Mbappé in the race for the golden boot.

Messi and Mbappé are tied on eight goals for the tournament. Messi is also the all-time top scorer in World Cups with 21 goals.

Stopping him is the biggest challenge for England in Atlanta.

“It’s just incredible his campaign, this tournament, how he carries that team, it’s just absolutely incredible,” England coach Thomas Tuchel said of Messi. “There are no words … left for this kind of achievement, the responsibility and the quality that he shows again in this tournament.”

At the age of 39 this could be Messi’s last World Cup and he could surpass Argentina great Diego Maradona by winning the trophy for a second time after victory in Qatar in 2022. Maradona led his country to the title in 1986 and was runner-up four years later.

Argentina is aiming to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 62.

England’s star players Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are also in contention for the golden boot with six goals each.

Despite France losing to Spain in the semifinals, Mbappé could still add to his goals tally if he plays in the third-place match against England or Argentina.

___

See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.