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Fiji scrumhalf Kuruvoli banned 4 weeks for physical abuse in rugby Nations Championship match

The Associated Press

July 15, 2026, 10:17 PM

SYDNEY (AP) — Fiji scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli has been suspended for four weeks after being found guilty of physical abuse in his team’s 73-8 loss to England last weekend in a Nations Championship match at Liverpool.

A rugby disciplinary committee statement issued Thursday said the physical abuse, for which Kuruvoli received a red card, occurred in first-half stoppage time.

The committee determined that the act merited a potential eight-week suspension, but because Kuruvoli admitted to the foul play and had a previously good disciplinary record, it applied a 50% reduction in the sanction.

Kuruvoli will not be available to play in Fiji’s Nations Championship match on Saturday against Scotland at Murrayfield, or in three matches for his second-tier French club RC Vannes in September.

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AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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