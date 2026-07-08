Valkyries beat the expansion Tempo 83-75 for 6th straight victory

TORONTO (AP) — Janelle Salaun scored 26 points and the Golden State Valkyries held off the expansion Toronto Tempo 83-75…

TORONTO (AP) — Janelle Salaun scored 26 points and the Golden State Valkyries held off the expansion Toronto Tempo 83-75 on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory.

Fellow reserve Kaitlyn Chen added 16 points for Golden State (16-7). Kayla Thornton had 15 points and nine rebounds.

Isabelle Harrison had 24 points and eight rebounds for Toronto (9-12). The Tempo have lost three straight.

Marina Mabrey scored 11 points a day after being named the Tempo’s first WNBA All-Star. She also had six rebounds and four assists.

Toronto players Brittney Sykes (left plantar fascia), Kiki Rice (ankle sprain), and Temi Fagbenle (concussion) all missed the game.

Up next

Valkyries: At Connecticut on Friday night.

Tempo: Plays Dallas in Montreal on Friday night.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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