US goalkeeper Matt Freese says he’ll never get over his team’s loss to Belgium in the World Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Freese admits he’s not quite gotten over the United States’ abrupt exit from the…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Goalkeeper Matt Freese admits he’s not quite gotten over the United States’ abrupt exit from the 2026 World Cup following a 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16.

And quite frankly, he’s not sure he ever will.

“Big losses in tough moments are things you never really get over because they stay with you for the rest of your career,” Freese told The Associated Press ahead of the Major League Soccer All-Star Game coming up Wednesday in Charlotte. “They continue to motivate you for the rest of your career.”

Freese made a costly mistake in the loss when he rushed well out of his box to clear a long ball, then hesitated under pressure to kick it away.

Belgium quickly converted the miscue into a goal to take a 3-1 lead in the 57th minute, all but sealing the Americans’ fate.

American soccer fans haven’t let Freese forget about it.

In his first MLS match since the World Cup last week, the New York City FC goalkeeper was reportedly booed by fans every time he touched the ball during the game in Columbus, Ohio.

“It’s important to not let bad things define you, but I think it’s also important not to let good things define you either,” Freese said. “It’s important to be a consistent presence with consistent energy.”

Freese is one of four U.S. national team players selected to the MLS All-Star Game.

Another, veteran defender Tim Ream, openly acknowledges he doesn’t have a secret formula for what it’ll take for the Americans to one day reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

He can only point to the one thing he knows that lends itself to success: hard work.

“You put your head down and do as much as you possibly can,” Ream said. “And, at some point you will break through that barrier. It just takes work, more work and more work. … Before you know it, you’re past that.”

Ream said he believes better days are ahead despite the loss.

Wing-back Max Arfsten thinks the increased fan attention on the World Cup — with the majority of games played in the United States — will only serve to inspire more athletes in the country to take up the sport.

That, he said, is a good thing.

“The next step for us is to keep growing the sport,” Arfsten said. “The more people that are playing, the better players there will be. The more competitiveness, the more players playing in the top leagues in Europe is important as well. I feel like all of those combined is going to lead to success.”

Ream added that when it comes to the World Cup, two things can be true: Players can be disappointed over the way they played and “crashed out” against Belgium, but also excited about what they accomplished in the earlier games.

“You can be proud of how much it galvanized the country, the people around it and the sport — and just how much fun it was,” Ream said.

Freese agrees.

“It’s important for us to be aware of the positive outcomes that happened in the tournament as well as use that to inspire new generations to continue to get better — to get past that round of 16, to get past the quarterfinals and make it to the semis and the finals,” Freese said.

Messi won’t play in the All-Star Game

Charlotte is hosting the MLS All-Star Game for the first time at Charlotte FC owner Dave Tepper’s Bank of America Stadium, but the league will again be without its biggest star for the showcase event.

Messi, who helped Argentina reach the finals of the World Cup before losing to Spain, is taking advantage of some allotted time off before returning to soccer and Inter Miami CF.

He has been replaced on the roster.

Messi has 12 goals and eight assists this season in MLS play.

Getting a boost from the World Cup

Several players, including Ream, said they have noticed a big boost in fan interest in MLS games and soccer in general since the World Cup.

“We could see it while we were playing in the World Cup, but now it’s like I can’t leave my house,” Ream said.

He’s not complaining.

“Being able to inspire more people to play is obviously secondary to what our job is, which is compete and win games, but it’s such a rewarding feeling knowing that so many more people are paying attention to our sport,” Ream said.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and AP World Cup coverage

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