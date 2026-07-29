Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free MLB Lineups

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Take advantage of Boom promo code WTOP40 and use a $5 play on any MLB DFS option to get $40 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

Requiring just a $10 minimum deposit, this introductory offer allows first-time players to immediately apply their free lineups to any matchup on the current MLB slate. Whether you want to build entries for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees facing the Chicago White Sox, or the Atlanta Braves taking on the New York Mets, this Boom promo provides a clear structural advantage for new players.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Unlocks $40 in Free Lineups

Review the full details of the introductory offer below:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Offer Last Verified On July 29, 2026

If you meet these initial requirements, simply make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the offer and fund your account.

Once your account is set up, you can dive right into the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome bonus. These free lineups can be applied directly to the upcoming MLB slate, giving you the flexibility to build your daily fantasy entries around the 67-39 Los Angeles Dodgers as they face the 52-55 Seattle Mariners, or across other exciting matchups. You can also shift your strategy entirely and focus on the different markets available on Boom, which offer expansive options for daily fantasy sports participants.

Wednesday Night MLB Preview: DFS Options

To help you build your qualifying entries, we have compiled the latest consensus projections for ten of the biggest stars competing in the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Emerson Hancock (SEA) N/A 4.5 Eric Lauer (LAD) N/A 4.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 1.5 N/A Julio Rodriguez (SEA) N/A N/A Cal Raleigh (SEA) 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker (LAD) 0.5 N/A Josh Naylor (SEA) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernandez (LAD) 0.5 N/A

When building your Boom lineups, the data paints a clear picture of what to expect in this matchup. Shohei Ohtani is strongly projected to exceed his 0.5 hits mark, which aligns perfectly with his recent hot streak of exceeding 1.5 total bases in three of his last four games. On the other side, Julio Rodriguez faces a challenging 1.5 hits projection with strong indicators pointing toward the lower mark. This matches his recent sluggish output, as he has failed to surpass 1.5 total bases in four of his last five matchups.

Freddie Freeman offers an interesting contrarian opportunity. His 1.5 hits line heavily leans toward the lower mark in consensus projections, yet Freeman has defied expectations by exceeding 1.5 hits in four of his last five games.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming your daily fantasy welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and secure your bonuses ahead of the first pitch:

Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the promo code WTOP40 when prompted. This is required to attach the introductory bonus to your new account. Make a Deposit: Navigate to the cashier section and make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. This $10 minimum deposit is required to get started and fund your initial entries. Play $5, Get $40: To unlock your bonus, you must play $5 in entry fees. Once that $5 requirement is completed, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups.

Once your free lineups are credited, you can immediately put them to use on the MLB slate, whether you are targeting player projections in the matchup between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers, or choosing to focus on the different markets available on Boom to maximize your daily fantasy sports strategy.