Trea Turner makes up for fielding woes with 2 HRs, 5 RBIs to lead Phillies past Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner hit two homers, including the 200th of his career, and drove in five runs, Bryce…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner hit two homers, including the 200th of his career, and drove in five runs, Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-7 on Monday night.

NL All-Star starter Cristopher Sánchez (12-4) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Derek Hill added a solo homer for the Phillies, who trail NL East-leading Atlanta by three games.

Mookie Betts homered twice and had two singles for the MLB-leading Dodgers. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last eight games in Philadelphia.

Turner’s two-run, two-out shot in the second off Emmet Sheehan (4-7) put the Phillies in front 4-0. It was 4-1 with one out and runners on first and second in the sixth Sánchez was lifted for Orion Kerkering. Pinch-hitter Max Muncy doubled, pulling LA within 4-2. After an intentional walk to Shohei Ohtani loaded the bases, Turner couldn’t field Teoscar Hernández’s grounder, resulting in another Los Angeles run.

It was scored a hit, but was one of four defensive plays Turner could have made at shortstop but did not, counting his fielding error on Betts’ grounder in the first and failing to glove Alex Call’s single in the fourth, along with Tommy Edman’s hard-hit grounder in the ninth.

Turner made up for it at the plate. He led off the game with the 300th double of his career and he followed his homer in the second with a liner off the foul pole in left in the sixth. The three-run homer off Alex Vesia marked his the 200th of his career and marked his 20th career multi-homer game.

Ohtani went 0 for 4 with an intentional walk and two strikeouts. Manager Dave Roberts said before the game that Ohtani is expected to throw off the mound later this week, but there is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

Betts hit a solo shot in the seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth for his 33 career multi-homer game.

The victory also marked 1,000 wins at Citizens Bank Park, where Philadelphia began playing in 2004.

Up next

Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA) opposes Dodgers LHP Justin Wrobleski (10-3, 2.69) Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.