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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 20, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF
Tampa Bay -114 at TORONTO -105
at BOSTON OFF Baltimore OFF
at TEXAS OFF Chicago White Sox OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -136 LA Dodgers +115
at ATLANTA -141 San Diego +118
at MILWAUKEE -143 N.Y Mets +120
Washington -115 at COLORADO -104

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -148 Pittsburgh +124
San Francisco -111 at KANSAS CITY -108
Detroit OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
at HOUSTON -132 Miami +111
St. Louis -113 at LA ANGELS -105
at ARIZONA OFF Athletics OFF
Cincinnati -115 at SEATTLE -104

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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