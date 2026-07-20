MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND OFF Minnesota OFF Tampa Bay -114 at TORONTO -105 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-114
|at TORONTO
|-105
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Chicago White Sox
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-136
|LA Dodgers
|+115
|at ATLANTA
|-141
|San Diego
|+118
|at MILWAUKEE
|-143
|N.Y Mets
|+120
|Washington
|-115
|at COLORADO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-148
|Pittsburgh
|+124
|San Francisco
|-111
|at KANSAS CITY
|-108
|Detroit
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|-132
|Miami
|+111
|St. Louis
|-113
|at LA ANGELS
|-105
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
|Athletics
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|-115
|at SEATTLE
|-104
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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