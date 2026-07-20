Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. leaves win over Giants with back tightness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left Monday night’s 4-3 victory over the…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. left Monday night’s 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants with back tightness, which also kept him out a day earlier.

Witt struck out in the first inning and walked in the third. Nick Loftin replaced him in the top of the fifth.

Witt didn’t play in Sunday’s 19-2 loss to the San Diego Padres. He is batting .279 with 13 homers, 39 RBIs and an American League-leading 30 stolen bases.

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