Trade deadline talk: Skubal says his preference is to finish season with Tigers and win World Series

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal said his preference is to finish the season with the Detroit Tigers and compete for…

DETROIT (AP) — Tarik Skubal said his preference is to finish the season with the Detroit Tigers and compete for a championship, though knows his next start could be his last with the team.

“I think we have a chance to win World Series,” Skubal said Thursday. “I’ve said that since spring training. That’s never changed. That belief in this team has never changed throughout the season. Obviously we put ourselves in a tough situation, but I think we’ve come out of that situation playing really good baseball.

“Going into spring training and the whole offseason, I’ve never been more motivated to try and win a World Series for this city, the team that drafted me and helped develop me. That’s always been the goal, and that will never change unless I’m told I’m on a different team.”

The Tigers have until Aug. 3 to decide whether to keep Skubal, who can become a free agent after the World Series, or to deal the two-time Cy Young Award winner in a blockbuster trade to perhaps bolster their future with players and prospects.

Skubal (6-5. 2.83 ERA) is scheduled to pitch against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night at Comerica Park and acknowledged it might be his last start for the Tigers.

“That might be the reality,” he said. “But also five days later, there’s another one at home.”

The 29-year-old righty had surgery on May 6 to remove a loose body from his pitching elbow and returned to pitch on June 13.

“The way the surgery went is exactly how it was supposed to go,” Skubal said. “I don’t know if remarkable is the word I would use.”

Detroit was 22-38 at the start of June and has rallied well enough to be in the playoff picture as questions swirl about what the franchise will do with Skubal.

“There’s a lot of intrigue around him and the reason is, he’s really good,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.