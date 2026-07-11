Tour de France Results

Saturday, July 11 Stage 8 A 112 mile ride from Périgueux to Bergerac Stage Results: 1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Soudal…

Saturday, July 11

Stage 8

A 112 mile ride from Périgueux to Bergerac

Stage Results:

1. Tim Merlier, Belgium, Soudal Quick-Step, 03:52:50.

2. Biniam Girmay, Eritrea, NSN Cycling Team, same time.

3. Olav Kooij, Netherlands, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, same time.

4. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Premier Tech, same time.

5. Pavel Bittner, Czechia, Team Picnic PostNL, same time.

6. Rick Pluimers, Netherlands, Tudor Pro Cycling Team, same time.

7. Pascal Ackermann, Germany, Team Jayco Alula, same time.

8. Clement Russo, France, Groupama-FDJ United, same time.

9. Max Kanter, Germany, XDS Astana Team, same time.

10. Milan Fretin, Belgium, Cofidis France, same time.

Also:

48. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, same time.

59. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education–EasyPost, same time.

63. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

85. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, same time.

112. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 3:54:01.

Overall Standings:

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 28:49:07.

2. Jonas Vingegaard Hansen, Denmark, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 28:51:49.

3. Isaac Del Toro Romero, Mexico, UAE Team Emirates XRG, 28:52:34.

4. Remco Evenepoel, Belgium, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 28:52:37.

5. Juan Ayuso, Spain, Lidl-Trek, 28:52:41.

6. Paul Seixas, France, Decathlon CMA CGM Team, 28:53:02.

7. Florian Lipowitz, Germany, Red Bull – Bora – Hansgrohe, 28:53:07.

8. Lenny Martinez, France, Bahrain Victorious, 28:53:28.

9. Mattias Skjelmose, Denmark, Lidl-Trek, 28:54:04.

10. Mathias Vacek, Czech Republic, Lidl-Trek, 28:56:17.

Also:

12. Sean Quinn, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 28:58:42.

23. Sepp Kuss, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 29:02:40.

26. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, 29:07:33.

34. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Team Visma ‘ Lease a Bike, 29:21:35.

44. Quinn Simmons, United States, Lidl-Trek, 29:32:51.

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