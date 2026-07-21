Torkelson and Dingler help the Tigers beat the Cubs 8-6 in 10 innings

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run single in Detroit’s three-run 10th inning, and the Tigers topped the Chicago…

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run single in Detroit’s three-run 10th inning, and the Tigers topped the Chicago Cubs for a wild 8-6 victory on Monday night.

Dillon Dingler connected for two solo homers as Detroit improved to 12-4 in its last 16 games, continuing its push to stay together ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Riley Greene also went deep, and Gleyber Torres had two hits and walked twice in his return from an oblique injury.

Kenley Jansen (2-4) got the win and Tyler Holton handled the 10th for his first save this season. Jansen struck out Alex Bregman for the final out of the ninth, leaving the bases loaded.

Trent Thornton (3-3) started the 10th for Chicago, but the right-hander was helped off the field after he was struck on his lower left leg by Greene’s 108.9 mph comebacker.

Dingler made it 6-5 when he drove in Hao-Yu Lee with an infield single off Javier Assad. Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner then committed an error on Kerry Carpenter’s grounder, and Torkelson bounced his clutch single up the middle.

Dingler had four hits in his third career multihomer game — all this season. The All-Star catcher also picked off Seiya Suzuki at second for the final out of the fifth.

Suzuki, Michael Busch and Ian Happ homered for Chicago, which had won four of five. The Cubs trailed 5-3 before Happ hit a two-run shot off Kyle Finnegan in the eighth.

Chicago right-hander Jameson Taillon allowed four runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings in his first big league start since June 7. He was activated from the 15-day injured list after being sidelined by a left hamstring strain.

Taillon looked rusty in the first, and the Tigers took advantage. Greene hit a three-run shot for his 15th homer, and Dingler followed with a full-count drive to center for his 20th on the season.

Chicago rallied in the third. Suzuki hit a two-run shot off Jack Flaherty, and Busch followed with his 13th homer.

Up next

Framber Valdez (5-6, 4.10 ERA) starts for Detroit on Tuesday night, and fellow left-hander David Peterson (4-7, 6.45) takes the mound for Chicago.

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