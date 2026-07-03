Titleholder Monaco excluded from French basketball championship over financial concerns

MONACO (AP) — French basketball champion Monaco has been excluded from national competition next season for failing to provide sufficient…

MONACO (AP) — French basketball champion Monaco has been excluded from national competition next season for failing to provide sufficient financial guarantees, the French basketball league said Friday.

Monaco beat Paris Basketball in a Game 5 thriller last month for a third title in four seasons and a sweep of the domestic trophies.

But amid reportedly high financial debts, Monaco failed to provide sufficient budget guarantees for next season to basketball’s financial watchdog, the National Directorate of Management Control and Oversight, known as the DNCCG.

“Given the lack of sufficient guarantees regarding the club’s economic viability for the upcoming season and the status of ongoing club takeover negotiations, the DNCCG has decided to deny AS Monaco Basket entry into the LNB championships for the 2026–2027 season,” the LNB said in a statement.

It means Monaco is also banned from competing in the second-tier Elite 2 league. The LNB said Monaco can appeal to the French Basketball Federation. ___

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