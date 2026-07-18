theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Use $1,000 Bet Reset on World Cup, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to add some extra excitement to the diamond can utilize theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock a generous $1,000 Bet Reset. Click here to get in on the action.

It is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of this welcome offer on theScore Bet, whether you are backing the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Yankees, the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Cleveland Guardians, or the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Boston Red Sox. This valuable safety net provides ultimate betting flexibility, as the Bet Reset can be used for the current matchups as well as any World Cup game this weekend.

Claim $1,000 Bet Reset With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 18, 2026

New theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform is available can take advantage of this lucrative $1,000 Bet Reset. To get started, new theScore Bet users can place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager loses, the sportsbook will refund 100% of the stake, up to a maximum of $1,000, in bonus bets. No opt-in is required to activate this safety net.

You do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate. While maximizing the full value of the promotion requires a $1,000 first wager, users can bet any preferred amount and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if the ticket settles as a loss. If the first bet does not go your way, the bonus will be applied to your account within 72 hours. The total refund is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible wager. Once these are credited, they must be used within seven days of receipt before expiring.

How to Bet on the Saturday MLB Slate

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Yankees: Yankees -115 / Dodgers -105 | Total: 8.5

Yankees -115 / Dodgers -105 | Total: 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cleveland Guardians: Guardians -115 / Pirates -105 | Total: 7.5

Guardians -115 / Pirates -105 | Total: 7.5 Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox: Red Sox -115 / Rays -105 | Total: 9.5

Looking at the marquee matchup between the Dodgers and Yankees, Los Angeles presents a compelling case despite being slight road underdogs. The Dodgers bring a noticeably stronger lineup into the contest, boasting a .261 team batting average and a .774 OPS. By contrast, the Yankees’ offense has been less efficient, hitting .237 with a .740 OPS. New York holds a narrow edge on the mound with a 3.38 staff ERA compared to the Dodgers’ 3.52 mark, but the statistical gap in offensive production could be the deciding factor in this matchup.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. To begin, you will need to download theScore Bet app to your mobile device. Once installed, create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth, to verify your identity.

During the registration process, it is essential to enter the promo code WTOP. You must use the promo code WTOP regardless of which specific offer you are claiming or which game you intend to bet on.

After completing the required steps, downloading the app, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, you are ready to jump into the action. Simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet. Whether you choose to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road, explore other matchups across the diamond, or even pivot to the World Cup, your first bet remains fully backed by the $1,000 Bet Reset.