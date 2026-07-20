theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Use $1,000 Bet Reset on Dodgers-Phillies, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to add some extra excitement to their Monday viewing can redeem theScore Bet promo code WTOP to unlock a $1,000 bet reset. Click here to get in on the action.

This enticing promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their wager back in bonus bets if it loses. This offer from theScore Bet can be used for Monday’s matchups, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies or the Baltimore Orioles visiting the Boston Red Sox, as well as any MLB game this week.

Claim $1,000 Bet Reset With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Before diving into the action and placing wagers on matchups like Emmet Sheehan and the 63-37 Los Angeles Dodgers taking on Cristopher Sánchez and the 55-45 Philadelphia Phillies, review the specifics of this welcome offer.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 20, 2026

Eligible new theScore Bet customers in all legal online sports betting states where the platform operates can secure a safety net for their first bet with this $1,000 Bet Reset. To participate, simply place a first cash wager on any available market, whether that is a moneyline pick for the Baltimore Orioles or a run-total wager on the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the New York Yankees. If your initial wager loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

There is no opt-in required to claim this offer. While placing a $1,000 first wager is necessary to unlock the maximum bonus, new theScore Bet customers are free to bet a smaller amount and still receive a 100% refund in bonus bets if the ticket does not cash.

How to Bet on These Upcoming MLB Matchups

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies : Phillies -141 / Dodgers +120 | Total: 8.5

: Phillies -141 / Dodgers +120 | Total: 8.5 Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox : Red Sox -149 / Orioles +130 | Total: 8.5

: Red Sox -149 / Orioles +130 | Total: 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Yankees: Yankees -120 / Pirates +100 | Total: 7.5

Looking at the top matchup of the slate, the Philadelphia Phillies are favored despite trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers in several key statistical categories. The Dodgers’ pitching staff enters the contest with a stellar 3.49 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, noticeably outperforming Philadelphia’s 4.21 team ERA and 1.32 WHIP. At the plate, Los Angeles holds a distinct advantage as well, sporting a .260 team batting average and a .772 OPS. The Phillies have struggled to match that production, hitting .236 with a .701 OPS on the season. Given these splits, the Dodgers present intriguing value at plus-money.

Redeeming theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset is a straightforward process. To ensure you do not miss out on this lucrative welcome bonus ahead of the MLB slate, follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Register Your Account: Click on any of the links on this page and create your new account. You will need to register by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP. You must enter this exact code regardless of which specific market you plan to target. Place Your Wager: After successfully registering your account, and entering promo code WTOP, make your initial deposit. Then, simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to back the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road against the New York Yankees, take the Los Angeles Dodgers as road underdogs, or target any other market, the $1,000 bet reset will fully back your first real cash wager.