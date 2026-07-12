theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset for MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP, eligible players unlock a massive $1,000 Bet Reset for any MLB game on Sunday. Click here to get in on the action.

This promotion allows users to wager up to $1,000 on their first bet and receive 100% of their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether allocating your initial stake for marquee Sunday matchups, such as the Arizona Diamondbacks facing the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Atlanta Braves taking on the St. Louis Cardinals, or any MLB game this week, this welcome bonus provides a substantial safety net to jumpstart your sports betting experience.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Secure $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On July 12, 2026

Available to new theScore Bet customers in all legal operating states, this welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward. No opt-in is required. Simply place a first cash wager on any available market or game. If that initial wager loses, theScore Bet refunds 100% of the stake, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. Users do not need to wager the maximum $1,000 to qualify; placing a smaller wager still guarantees a 100% refund in bonus bets if the selection falls short.

If the qualifying bet results in a loss, the refund is not issued as a single lump sum. Instead, the bonus bets are distributed as five separate tokens, each valued at 20% of the eligible wager. These bonus bets are applied directly to the account within 72 hours after the first wager settles as a loss. Once received, users must act quickly, as the bonus bets expire and must be used within seven days of receipt.

Sunday MLB Matchups

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers (-213) / Diamondbacks (+180) | Total: 9.5

Dodgers (-213) / Diamondbacks (+180) | Total: 9.5 Atlanta Braves at St. Louis Cardinals: Cardinals (-130) / Braves (+110) | Total: 7.5

Cardinals (-130) / Braves (+110) | Total: 7.5 Athletics at Chicago White Sox: White Sox (-130) / Athletics (+110) | Total: 8.5

In the premier matchup, the Dodgers are heavy favorites for a reason. Los Angeles boasts a .263 team batting average and a .779 OPS, easily outpacing Arizona’s .237 average and .693 OPS. On the mound, the Dodgers also hold a distinct advantage with a 3.56 team ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, compared to the Diamondbacks’ 4.22 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Offensively and defensively, the metrics position Los Angeles as the statistically safer side to back.

How to Get Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Activating this welcome bonus is a seamless process. Whether targeting Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers or the matchup between the Athletics and the Chicago White Sox, follow these straightforward steps to get started:

Create and Register an Account: Click on the links on this page and follow the prompts to create a new account. Registration requires standard personal information (such as name, date of birth, and address) to verify identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP. It is critical to enter this exact code regardless of the specific market targeted. Place a First Wager: After signing up, registering the account, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a qualifying deposit. Then, simply place a first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market available at theScore Bet.

Once the wager is locked in, enjoy the MLB action knowing that if the first bet loses, the account is fully covered with a refund in bonus bets.