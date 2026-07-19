theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Secure $1,000 World Cup Bonus for Spain-Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new players can qualify for a $1,000 bet reset on the World Cup final. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets if it settles as a loss. Whether you are looking to place your first bet on the massive World Cup final matchup between Spain and Argentina, or you prefer to wager on MLB games this week, this structure provides a logical safety net as you start your betting journey with theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 Bet Reset

Before Spain and Argentina take the pitch for the World Cup final, review the details of this elite welcome offer. Use the table below for a quick breakdown of exactly what you need to claim your bonus:

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 19, 2026

The mechanics of this promotion are straightforward for all new theScore Bet customers. When you sign up and place your first cash wager on any available market, such as an outright winner for Spain or Argentina, you receive 100% of your stake back, up to $1,000, in bonus bets if that wager loses. There is no opt-in required to take advantage of this safety net.

While the promotion covers up to a $1,000 limit for those looking to maximize the full value, you do not need to risk that entire amount. You can comfortably wager any smaller amount you wish and still receive exactly 100% of it back in bonus bets if your prediction falls short.

If your initial wager settles as a loss, your refund is credited to your account within 72 hours. Rather than one lump sum, the bonus is deliberately split into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your eligible wager. This structure gives you the tactical flexibility to spread your refunded funds across multiple different games or markets. Ensure you deploy them efficiently, as all bonus bets must be wagered within seven days of receipt before they expire.

Spain vs. Argentina Betting Preview

Analyzing how both squads have performed throughout the tournament can dictate how to effectively deploy your first wager. Here is a clear statistical breakdown of the two sides:

Offensive Production: Argentina operates as a juggernaut on the attack, racking up 19 goals across their seven matches. Lionel Messi powers their offense with a tournament-leading eight goals and four assists. Spain remains highly effective as well, netting 13 goals over seven games, led by Mikel Oyarzabal’s five goals.

Argentina operates as a juggernaut on the attack, racking up 19 goals across their seven matches. Lionel Messi powers their offense with a tournament-leading eight goals and four assists. Spain remains highly effective as well, netting 13 goals over seven games, led by Mikel Oyarzabal’s five goals. Defensive Form: Spain boasts a significant structural advantage on the back end. They have been nearly impenetrable defensively, conceding just one single goal throughout their seven matches. Argentina’s defense has been much more forgiving, allowing seven goals over the same span.

Whether you decide to back Spain’s elite defense or Argentina’s high-flying attack, the $1,000 Bet Reset ensures you can make your first wager with calculated confidence once the odds go live.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your $1,000 Bet Reset ahead of the Spain vs. Argentina clash is a highly structured, simple process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get your account set up and secure your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Click on the links on this page and begin the registration process. You will need to create and register an account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration steps, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. You must use promo code WTOP when registering to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place Your First Bet: Once your account is verified and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10, and up to $1,000, on any market at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager on the World Cup final, or any other eligible market, loses, theScore Bet will automatically refund 100% of your stake in the form of bonus bets, giving you a fresh start.