theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Score $1,000 Bet Reset for Phillies-Reds, Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By signing up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP, new players are eligible for a highly flexible $1,000 Bet Reset. Activate this offer by clicking here.

This safety net provides excellent value for a slate featuring the New York Yankees taking on the Tampa Bay Rays, the Boston Red Sox visiting the Chicago White Sox, or the Colorado Rockies facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. Additionally, bettors on theScore can apply this flexible promotion to any other MLB game throughout the rest of the week, or even use it to back international soccer action in the highly anticipated World Cup quarterfinals.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Offers $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 8, 2026

The mechanics of the welcome offer are straightforward and provide direct value. New theScore Bet customers can place a first cash wager on any available market, such as backing Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees (50-41) against Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays (53-36). If the initial bet loses, the sportsbook returns 100% of the wager, up to $1,000, in bonus bets. There is no opt-in required. Users do not need to risk the full $1,000 to participate; a smaller wager will still trigger the exact matching return if unsuccessful.

If the qualifying wager does settle as a loss, the bonus bets are applied to the account within 72 hours. To maximize usability, the refund is divided into five separate bonus bets, each valued at 20% of the original eligible wager (for example, a losing $100 bet returns five $20 bonus bets). These bonus bets must be used within seven days of receipt, providing ample time to analyze the board and find another value-driven MLB matchup or explore alternative markets like the World Cup quarterfinals.

How to Bet on MLB With This Promo

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodgers (-250) / Rockies (+210) | O/U: 9.5

Dodgers (-250) / Rockies (+210) | O/U: 9.5 Boston Red Sox vs. Chicago White Sox: White Sox (-120) / Red Sox (+100) | O/U: 7.5

White Sox (-120) / Red Sox (+100) | O/U: 7.5 New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Rays (-120) / Yankees (+100) | O/U: 7.5

Analyzing the slate, the heavily favored Dodgers justify their steep odds against the Rockies through significant statistical advantages. Los Angeles (60-33) boasts an impressive 3.48 overall ERA, vastly outperforming Colorado’s struggling 5.49 team ERA. At the plate, the Dodgers provide more consistent production with a .785 team OPS compared to Colorado’s .753 OPS, positioning Los Angeles as the statistically safer, evidence-backed wager.

Getting Started With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a structured, hassle-free process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate the promotion:

Register an Account: Click on the links on this page and create a new account by entering standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, it is critical to enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required regardless of which promotional offer you are claiming on the platform. Place Your Wager: After completing the download, registering an account, and entering the promo code WTOP, make a deposit. Finally, place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you decide to use that initial cash wager on the New York Yankees battling the Tampa Bay Rays, or prefer backing the Boston Red Sox on the road against the Chicago White Sox, your first bet is fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.