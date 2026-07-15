theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get 1,000 World Cup Bet Reset on England vs. Argentina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP and grab a $1,000 bet reset on the World Cup this week. Start the registration process by clicking here.

This promotion allows you to wager up to $1,000 on your first bet and receive 100% of your wager back in bonus bets if it loses. Whether you want to back a side in this semifinal clash or place a wager on any other World Cup game during this round of the tournament, this welcome offer provides a structured way to get in on the action with theScore Bet.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On July 15, 2026

New theScore Bet customers in all legal operating states can easily take advantage of this generous welcome promotion. Once registered, place your first cash wager on any available market. If your initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000. You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; you can comfortably bet any lesser amount and still receive 100% of it back in bonus bets if the wager falls short. Claiming the maximum bonus value does require an initial first wager of exactly $1,000.

Should your first bet end in a loss, your refund will be credited to your account within 72 hours of the wager settling. Rather than one lump sum, the return is distributed as five separate bonus bets, each valued at exactly 20% of your eligible initial wager. These bonus bets carry a strict expiration timeframe; users must place them within seven days of receipt to keep the action going throughout the remainder of the World Cup schedule or on any other available sports market.

England vs. Argentina Preview

A quick breakdown of both teams’ statistical profiles can help you determine the best way to utilize your theScore Bet promo:

Offensive Firepower: Argentina holds the offensive advantage heading into this semifinal match. Across six matches, the Argentines have netted an impressive 17 goals, largely driven by Lionel Messi, who boasts eight goals and two assists. England has also been highly effective but slightly less prolific, scoring 13 goals in six matches, anchored by Harry Kane’s six goals.

Argentina holds the offensive advantage heading into this semifinal match. Across six matches, the Argentines have netted an impressive 17 goals, largely driven by Lionel Messi, who boasts eight goals and two assists. England has also been highly effective but slightly less prolific, scoring 13 goals in six matches, anchored by Harry Kane’s six goals. Defensive Reliability: Both squads have been virtually identical on the defensive side of the ball. Through six games played, England and Argentina have each conceded exactly six goals.

With two evenly matched defenses and star-studded attacks, predicting a winner will require careful analysis, making the protection of the $1,000 Bet Reset from theScore Bet incredibly valuable.

How to Unlock theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the England vs. Argentina semifinal is a simple process. Follow the steps below to successfully activate your offer:

Register an Account: Click on the links on this page and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to lock in your eligibility for the welcome offer. Place Your First Wager: Once your account is set up and funded, simply place your first real cash wager of at least $10 (and up to $1,000) on any market available at theScore Bet.

If your initial wager loses, the $1,000 Bet Reset will activate, refunding 100% of your stake in bonus bets so you can keep enjoying the World Cup action.